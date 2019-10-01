Banks Get Mexican Bond Price-Fixing Suit Dismissed

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Monday that a complaint accusing 10 major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG, of conspiring to fix the prices of Mexican government bonds is virtually free of allegations tying any one particular bank to the scheme. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken is giving a set of eight pension funds 21 days to explain why they should be given leave to amend the antitrust suit that he dismissed for failure to state a claim, finding that thus far, they've relied on group pleading to link the banks to the allegedly sweeping scheme....

