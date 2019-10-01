Insurer Breached Duty To Defend Driver Who Struck Family

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A family that was hit by a truck driver while leaving a Walmart is entitled to recover nearly $3.9 million from the driver's insurer, which should have defended the driver against the family's claims, a Georgia federal court said. U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story said in Monday's opinion that James and Amy Dunn, and Amy's daughter, are entitled to recover as judgment creditors after a jury returned a verdict against the truck driver for nearly $12 million. The court said Columbia National Insurance Co. breached its duty to defend Ronald Curtis Patterson, who injured each family member in the June...

