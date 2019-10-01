49ers Settle Disabled Accessibility Suit Over Levi's Stadium

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Handicapped sports fans suing over the "disability access nightmare" at Levi’s Stadium have reached a tentative settlement with the 49ers and the City of Santa Clara, California, after nearly three years of hard-fought litigation. Attorneys for the disabled fans and the attendants announced they had reached a settlement in a brief notice filed Friday that contained no details. They said they would file a motion for preliminary approval on Oct. 7 that would likely contain the full text of the deal. In an order filed earlier this month that extended a previous deadline for reaching a settlement U.S. District Judge Lucy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS