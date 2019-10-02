Judge Denies Bid To Exclude Emails From $2B Fraud Trial

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former salesman accused of a scheme to defraud investors in $2 billion in Mozambican government loans lost a bid to have email evidence tossed ahead of his upcoming trial, with a Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday validating the seize-search-seize method that has emerged for warrants to search digital property. Jean Boustani, a former salesman for Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder Privinvest, had previously urged U.S. District Judge William Kuntz to suppress evidence prosecutors obtained from search warrants on his email accounts. Boustani had argued that two warrants approved by Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo were overly broad because they allowed prosecutors to grab...

