J&J Inks $20.4M Deal Just Ahead Of Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $20.4 million to resolve claims by two Ohio counties that were going to be at the center of the first bellwether trial later this month in multidistrict litigation against drugmakers blamed for the U.S. opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson has reached a $20 million settlement with two Ohio counties on the eve of a trial over the company's role in the opioid crisis. (AP) The pharmaceutical behemoth announced in a Tuesday news release that it would pay a combined $10 million to Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties in addition to reimbursing them for $5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS