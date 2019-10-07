Erosion Of Bristol-Myers Test In Class Actions Is Misguided

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit panel appears poised to hold that a federal court can exercise personal jurisdiction over a nonresident defendant, even where unnamed, putative class members base their claims solely on events that occurred outside of the forum jurisdiction. On Friday, Sept. 27, Chief Circuit Judge Diane Wood and Circuit Judges Michael Kanne and Amy Coney Barrett heard argument in Mussat v. Iqvia.[1] The appeal involves an Illinois corporation’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act claim against a Delaware corporation on behalf of a putative nationwide class of plaintiffs. The proposed class included parties who received junk,...

