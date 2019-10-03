Enviros Say High Court Wage Ruling Supports Sea Monument

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit this week that the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that state wage-and-hour laws don't apply to drilling workers off the coast of California supports their contention that offshore areas can be designated as national monuments. The federal government and the green groups, led by the Natural Resources Defense Council, are battling lobster fishers who say President Barack Obama lacked the authority to create a marine monument off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The lobster fishers say the offshore area isn't "owned or controlled by the federal government," as defined by the Antiquities Act. But the NRDC told the...

