MGM To Pay Up To $800M To End Las Vegas Shooting Suits

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts International said Thursday it will pay up to $800 million to settle lawsuits stemming from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people. MGM, which owns the hotel where shooter Stephen Paddock launched his attack, said in a release that, depending on the number of claimants who participate in the deal, the total settlement amount is expected to be between $735 million and $800 million. The settlement process is expected to be completed by the end of next year, the company said. “Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the...

