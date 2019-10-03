Enviro Groups Double Down In Bid to Keep Border Wall Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups doubled down in D.C. federal court to keep their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s emergency authority to reallocate congressional funding to build a long-promised southern border wall. The filing on Wednesday came in one of three high-profile cases that question the legality of a February emergency declaration that, among other things, gave the Department of Defense the authority to reallocate money to support the Department of Homeland Security’s southern border projects. The groups said the government’s reasoning for its transfer of $3.6 billion in military construction funds to the barrier effort was “circular,” among other arguments in a supplemental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS