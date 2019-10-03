Hoops Agent-Turned-Music Manager Gets Year For Bribes

Law360, New York (October 3, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit record label manager Christian Dawkins with a year and a day in prison Thursday for bribing NCAA basketball coaches while trying to launch a previous career as a sports agent, finding that the 26-year-old lied on the witness stand. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said Dawkins has strong prospects ahead as a manager of Atlantic Records-affiliated Chosen Music in Los Angeles, but said his poor decision to act corruptly in the sports world was compounded earlier this year when he testified at trial that he did not intend to bribe coaches. "He made another bad choice...

