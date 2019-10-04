Vox Media Accuses 'Copyright Troll' Atty Of Forgery

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Vox Media is claiming that a New York attorney who's been labeled a "copyright troll" forged his client's signature in a case he filed against the company. In a motion for sanctions filed Thursday, Vox Media said Richard Liebowitz has "failed to grapple with the gravity" of the situation after his client, a photographer named Bill Wisser, testified that he was completely unaware of legal filings he supposedly verified with his signature. His testimony "made clear" that the document had been forged by his counsel, the media company said. When confronted, Liebowitz had allegedly attributed the forgery to a "technical knick-knack"...

