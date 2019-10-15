9th Circ. Rejects Sanctions In 'Stairway' Copyright Fight

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Weeks after the full Ninth Circuit heard oral arguments in a closely watched copyright case over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," the appeals court on Tuesday refused a request to sanction the band's attorney over statements made during the hearing. Without written explanation, the appeals court denied a motion for sanctions filed by the man who's accusing Zeppelin of copying "Stairway" from an obscure instrumental ballad. The motion claimed that during the Sept. 23 arguments, the band's lead attorney, Peter J. Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, made "breathtakingly false" statements about the earlier stages of the case. A day before Tuesday's...

