4 High Court Cases Enviro Attys Should Watch This Term

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide several important cases of interest to environmental attorneys this term, beginning with a hotly contested battle over whether the Clean Water Act covers pollution that travels through groundwater. The justices will also hear arguments over whether Montana residents can use a state law to sue parties involved in a Superfund cleanup for damages in excess of agreements reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Three Citgo units are asking the high court to reverse a Third Circuit decision holding them responsible for a $140 million oil spill off the coast of Delaware....

