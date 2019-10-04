Ex-Adidas Consultant Gets 3 Months For Hoops Bribe Scheme

Law360, New York (October 4, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former Adidas consultant Merl Code with three months in prison Friday for conspiring to bribe NCAA basketball coaches as the Manhattan U.S. attorney's 2017 crackdown on the “dark underbelly" of college hoops wound toward an end. Code, 45, of Greenville, South Carolina, will have to serve the time consecutive to a six-month sentence imposed on him by another judge in an earlier, related fraud trial, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said. The judge called Code a “decent” human being with a good family and said he is surprised a basketball lifer with deep ties in the...

