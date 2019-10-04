Risk Propelled MGM’s Quick $800M Deal Over Mass Shooting

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The $800 million settlement MGM Resorts will pay to victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people was announced just two years after the incident and was motivated by risk on both sides, attorneys said. MGM Resorts International, which owns the hotel where shooter Stephen Paddock launched his attack, said Thursday that it will pay between $735 million and $800 million to resolve suits lodged by 4,500 claimants who were injured or had relatives who were killed in the October 2017 massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The settlement process is expected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS