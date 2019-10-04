When The Jury's Vote Isn't The End: Recent Verdict Reversals

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A cigarillo company escaping a $44.4 million verdict for the second time and a widow winning a shot at more damages in a medical malpractice case are two examples of what trial attorneys know: A jury's decision isn't necessarily the end of a case. Here are several recently reversed trial verdicts you should know. Fudged Records Smoke Cigarillo Co.'s $44M Verdict A California federal judge has vacated — for the second time — cigarillo company Trendsettah USA Inc.'s $44.4 million jury win against its industry-dominating rival Swisher International Inc. In the latest twist in the five-year antitrust dispute, U.S. District Judge...

