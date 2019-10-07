Attys Get $1.5M For Repping Southwest Reservist Pilots

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys led by Outten & Golden LLP representing nearly 2,000 Southwest Airlines pilots will get a $1.5 million cut of the $19 million settlement that ended allegations the airline stiffed reservists out of retirement benefits and sick leave, a California federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge James Donato gave final approval to the settlement, saying the pilots' attorneys had "capably and effectively represented the class members' interests." The settlement includes a $5.8 million fund aimed at making workers whole for unpaid retirement contributions and makes Southwest provide workers the sick leave they should have accrued for time spent on short-term military...

