Sills Cummis, Szaferman Attys Get NJ Infrastructure Roles

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC and Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader PC attorneys were among those tapped Monday to represent New Jersey on a bi-state commission tasked with steering funds for a set of long-anticipated transportation infrastructure improvements in the Garden State and New York known as the Gateway Program. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate Janine G. Bauer, a Szaferman Lakind partner who focuses on real estate and environmental law, and Jerry Zaro, the chair of Sills Cummis' banking and real estate services department and the current chairman of the Gateway Development Corporation, to serve as commissioners overseeing a...

