High Court Won't Hear Pro Gambler's Insider Trading Appeal

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to ante up on an appeal by a professional gambler looking to get his conviction for insider trading on a Texas dairy company overturned. The high court declined William T. Walters’ petition for certiorari in its order list on Monday. As is customary, the justices did not give their reasoning for denying the petition. Walters was convicted in 2017 of making more than $40 million through insider trading based on tips about Texas dairy company Dean Foods and was sentenced to five years in prison, a $10 million fine plus $8.9 million in restitution and forfeiture...

