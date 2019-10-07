Kane Kessler Scolded By Judge For DQ Bid Against Storch

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday slapped Kane Kessler PC and its counsel for a bid "clearly devoid of merit" to disqualify its opposing counsel in litigation where a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization accuses the firm of engaging in attorney misconduct. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer wrote Monday that Kane Kessler's disqualification bid against Storch Amini PC is "transparently strategically motivated," as Kane Kessler and its counsel, Furman Kornfield & Brennan LLP, fail to establish that the lawyers for Oorah Inc. would need to be disqualified because they may need to testify over their knowledge of the underlying matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS