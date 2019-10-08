Feds Drop 'Rent-A-Vet' Civil Suit With $3.2M Settlement

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has ended its civil suit against a construction contractor with a $3.2 million settlement after the company and its owner were found guilty of posing as a veteran-owned business in a corresponding criminal case, California federal court documents show. The government on Monday dropped its civil suit against Andrew Otero and his company A&D General Contracting Inc. after agreeing on a $3.2 million settlement in June, court documents show. The civil settlement followed a November 2018 criminal trial in which a jury found that A&D and Otero had conspired to defraud the government by saying they were eligible to...

