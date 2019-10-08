WWE Tells 2nd Circ. No Rematch In Wrestler Concussion Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment and its CEO Vince McMahon are urging the Second Circuit not to give wrestlers who claim the organization hid the risks of head injuries a rematch, saying a lower court was right in finding their claims were time-barred. In an 83-page brief filed Monday, WWE told the appeals court that out of the 67 plaintiffs in the consolidated suit, 66 of them are completely barred, as they stopped wrestling years — if not decades — before the first of the suits was filed in 2014. For the 67th wrestler, WWE argued his claim for fraudulent omission was rightfully tossed...

