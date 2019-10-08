Developer Must Pay $510K For Secretly Swiping Project

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois real estate development company can't ditch a jury’s $510,000 verdict in favor of a man who claimed the company took his idea for a residential development and used his government approvals to build the homes itself, a state appellate panel said Monday. The jury heard “ample evidence” supporting Thomas Swarthout’s claim that he suffered a detriment while William Ryan Homes Inc. benefited from his efforts obtaining the land entitlements and other necessary approvals that allowed the company to construct the single-family homes on old farmland, a three-judge panel said. Swarthout claimed he thought he was partnering with William Ryan...

