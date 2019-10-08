49ers To Settle Stadium Accessibility Suit For $24M

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to pay $24 million to settle a suit claiming the team’s home stadium doesn’t accommodate attendees with disabilities in a deal the plaintiff class is calling the largest ever of its type. In a motion for preliminary approval filed Monday, the plaintiff class, led by named plaintiffs Abdul and Priscilla Nevarez, said the deal is the “largest class damages settlement ever achieved in a case challenging physical access to a place of public accommodation.” Class members can receive $4,000 for each visit to the stadium during which they encountered an access barrier, with a maximum...

