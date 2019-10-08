Chase Can't Extend Thrift Preemption's Reach, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A trio of California home loan borrowers told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that JPMorgan Chase Bank NA can't summon the ghost of the now-defunct Washington Mutual to kill off their proposed class action alleging the bank is ignoring a state law requiring lenders to pay interest on escrow accounts. The borrowers' mortgages were originated by WaMu, a federal savings association, and later acquired by Chase, a national bank, which has argued that the federal thrift preemption once enjoyed by WaMu carried over with their loans and continues to exempt them from the California escrow interest requirement. But the borrowers urged...

