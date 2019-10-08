NJ Justices Skeptical Unharmed Kia Drivers Should Get $6.3M

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed doubt over a lower appeals court's reinstatement of a $6.3 million jury award for a class of Kia Motors America Inc. customers who sued over defective brakes, questioning why the portion of drivers who never got their cars repaired would be entitled to any damages. Sitting in Trenton for oral argument, the justices seemed to side with the Korean car maker's assertion that the revived verdict would lead to an unwarranted windfall for those who hadn't laid out any money to get their squeaky brakes fixed. Kia is challenging an Appellate Division panel's...

