Facebook Wants 9th Circ. To Review Standing In Privacy MDL

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Facebook is pressing to immediately appeal to the Ninth Circuit a ruling that allowed users suing over the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal to move forward with their privacy claims, saying the holding conflicts with standing decisions from across the country. The social media giant's motion challenges a decision handed down by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria last month that kept alive most of the claims asserted in sprawling multidistrict litigation targeting Facebook's alleged failure to prevent third parties — including the app developer that harvested personal data from about 87 million unsuspecting Facebook users and sold it to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — from...

