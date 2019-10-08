Firms Hit With Sanctions Bid In Honeywell Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court should sanction two law firms for suggesting their client was unaware that a Michigan-based employee retirement system sought to replace him as the lead plaintiff in a putative class action where Honeywell International Inc. faces allegations it was not forthright with investors over looming liabilities, the retirement system contended Tuesday. The District of New Jersey should sanction DeCotiis FitzPatrick Cole & Giblin LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC for court filings in which their client, Charles M. Francisco III, alleges he was unaware that Wayne County Employees' Retirement System sought to replace him after the...

