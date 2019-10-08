Avenatti's Trial Set For April In Stormy Daniels Book Case

Law360, New York (October 8, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an April trial date for embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti in a case accusing him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from adult film actress and former client Stormy Daniels. At an afternoon hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts said Avenatti would stand trial on April 23, in one of three criminal cases the lawyer and frequent critic of President Donald Trump is facing on charges including embezzlement, bankruptcy fraud and extortion. Michael Avenatti exits federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. (Stewart Bishop | Law360) In this case, prosecutors say...

