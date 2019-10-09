Calif. Court Affirms $30M Award In Horrific Worker Death Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed a $30 million jury award in a suit accusing a construction machine distributor and others of causing a worker's death after he was dragged into a rock-crusher machine, saying the trial judge did not err by excluding certain evidence. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday unanimously upheld the verdict in a suit accusing General Equipment & Supplies Inc. of failing to equip the rock crusher with proper safety features which caused the 2013 death of Rolando Anaya, an R.J. Noble Co. worker who was dragged into the machine after a conveyor belt...

