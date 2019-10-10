2nd. Circ. Won't Unseal Names On Records In Trump Tax Case

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused on Thursday to order Deutsche Bank to reveal the names of individuals whose income tax returns it possesses relating to an investigation by House committees seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records, saying the information was irrelevant. Deutsche Bank will not have to reveal the names of people whose income tax returns it has related to an investigation of President Donald Trump's finances, the Second Circuit ruled. (AP) CNN, The New York Times, Politico LLC and other media groups had asked the court to disclose the names that were included in a letter from Deutsche Bank to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS