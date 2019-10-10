9th Circ. Rejects Latest NFL Bid To Derail 'Sunday Ticket' Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- DirecTV subscribers scored a win Thursday when the Ninth Circuit denied the NFL’s bid for a rehearing en banc on the court’s decision to revive an antitrust fight over the pay-TV service's "NFL Sunday Ticket." In its brief one-page order, the panel did not explain why it denied the NFL’s request, but it noted that the vote was 2-1. U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta and U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh III voted against allowing a rehearing before the full lineup of the Ninth Circuit, while U.S. Circuit Judge N. Randy Smith, who had previously said the subscribers do not have...

