'Repugnant' Public Charge Rule Blocked By 3 Judges

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Three federal judges in New York, California and Washington state blocked the Trump administration Friday from enforcing a rule that would penalize immigrants for using public assistance programs, with one judge calling the measure "repugnant." In a biting opinion days before the "public charge" rule was set to take effect, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels in New York was the first to halt the policy nationwide while litigation continues, saying the rule, which made it harder for immigrants who use public benefits to get green cards, has "no rational basis." "The rule is simply a new agency policy of exclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS