NXIVM Sex Cult Atty's Bid For Prosecutor Gig Comes To End

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- An attorney who represents the convicted founder of the NXIVM sex cult no longer has her application pending for a job in the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, following concerns the job pursuit could be a conflict of interest in the high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking case against Keith Raniere. It was unclear Friday if Raniere's attorney, Teny Geragos of Brafman & Associates PC, withdrew her application or if it was rejected, and its status is unknown at this time. Prosecutors said last month that the court should conduct a so-called Curcio inquiry to establish whether Raniere knowingly waived...

