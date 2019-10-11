Fyre Fest Ticket Holders Want Ja Rule Back In $100M Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Just when rapper Ja Rule thought he was out, jilted Fyre Festival ticket holders suing for $100 million are trying to pull him back in, claiming new information shows he was promoting the doomed festival even as he knew it was destined for spectacular failure. In their request to file an amended complaint, the ticket holders said they’ve found enough new information to address U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel’s initial concerns that there wasn’t any evidence showing Ja Rule knew for sure that Fyre Festival’s glitzy hype would give way to squalid chaos. Judge Castel dismissed claims against the Queens-born rapper, whose real name is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS