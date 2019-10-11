Boustani Heads To Trial In $2B Mozambique Fraud Case

Law360, New York (October 11, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The long-awaited trial of Privinvest executive Jean Boustani over his role in a securities fraud, bribery and kickback scheme involving $2 billion in Mozambican government loans is scheduled to commence on Tuesday. Brooklyn federal prosecutors and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP attorneys will square off over the fate of Boustani, a 41-year-old Lebanese national, who stands accused of conspiring to commit securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering at the expense of the people of Mozambique as well as investors in the U.S. and around the world. Boustani is accused of conspiring with former Credit Suisse bankers, Mozambique’s former finance minister...

