Pa. Court Flags $700K Judgment Over Eagles Game Fight

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court on Friday reversed a $700,000 judgment awarded to a Dallas Cowboys fan who claimed the Philadelphia Eagles were negligent in providing security at their home stadium, ruling the team could not have anticipated a fight happening in the stadium bathrooms. Given the facts and evidence of the case, the three-judge panel wrote, Patrick Pearson did not show that the team acted negligently by failing to place a security guard in the bathroom, citing testimony that altercations in the restrooms were a rare occurrence compared to fights in other areas. Pearson first sued the team and its...

