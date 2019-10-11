SF Businessman Tied To Giuliani Associates Gets $1M Bond

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge set a $1 million bond on Friday for a San Francisco businessman facing charges that he and associates of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani violated campaign finance laws in seeking influence for Ukrainian officials, ordering the man to home detention once he posts the money. Andrey Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen indicted by a grand jury for allegedly conspiring to circumvent U.S. federal laws against foreign influence, appeared in San Francisco federal court on Friday wearing jail-issued clothing while his parents, brother and acquaintances looked on. Prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley that they believe Kukushkin...

