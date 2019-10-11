Billionaire Owes Writer $650K For Sex Battery, Jury Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Billionaire media entrepreneur Alki David committed sexual harassment and sexual battery against a comedy writer, a California jury found Friday, awarding her $650,000 and setting the stage for possible punitive damages. After two days of deliberation, the state court jury found in favor of Lauren Reeves, a comedy writer who once worked for David’s companies, finding David and two of his companies liable for sexual harassment, sexual battery and battery. Reeves testified during the trial that David grabbed her throat several times, grabbed her buttocks, frequently propositioned her for sex and once pulled his pants down in his office and shoved...

