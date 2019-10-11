3rd Circ. Upholds Nike, Port Authority Wins In Title VII Rulings

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- In two opinions Friday, Third Circuit panels upheld lower court rulings granting early judgment in favor of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Nike Inc. in Title VII suits brought by two former employees that alleged discrimination and retaliation. Three-judge panels in each case ruled that the district court did not err in granting early judgment on cases filed by former Nike employee Jessica Harrison-Harper and Gary Miller, a former utility systems maintainer for The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Harrison-Harper, who was hired as a Converse store manager in 2014, had alleged in...

