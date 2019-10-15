Justices Won't Hear Appeal Over Atty Fees In No-Fly List Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a Ninth Circuit finding that federal government attorneys had acted in bad faith in the case of a Malaysian woman who was wrongly placed on the no-fly list, paving the way for her higher fee award. The justices' denial leaves intact a decision from the full Ninth Circuit that could allow Rahinah Ibrahim's attorney fee award to be bumped up from less than $500,000 to as much as $3.9 million after an FBI agent misread a form and placed her on the Transportation Security Administration's no-fly list. The panel had criticized the...

