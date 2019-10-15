Benefits, Biopharma And Boat Cos. Prep IPOs Totaling $360M

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A fertility benefits manager, a biopharmaceutical company and recreational boat seller are prepping for initial public offerings that could raise a combined $360 million, according to filings Tuesday. New York-based Progyny Inc., which manages employee fertility benefits programs, said it plans to offer 10 million shares at an estimated price of $14 to $16 per share, setting the company up to bring in $150 million if shares price at midpoint. Cooley LLP-led Progyny says it specializes in “fertility and family building” benefits, including benefit plan design and a pharmacy benefits program called Progyny Rx. Existing Progyny investors will be selling 3.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS