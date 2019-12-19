Top State & Local Tax Regs Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 12:04 PM EST) -- From post-Wayfair economic nexus issues and the creep of Wayfair on to other business taxes, to ongoing state conformity to the federal tax overhaul, 2019 was a busy year for state and local tax regulatory issues. Here, Law360 examines some of the regulatory developments that stood out in 2019. Kansas Goes It Alone on Post-Wayfair Nexus Though states have taken different approaches to post-Wayfair decision nexus standards, none went as far this year as the Kansas Department of Revenue. The agency said in August that it would not institute a small-business safe harbor for remote sellers who were required to begin...

