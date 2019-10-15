Reality TV Stars Sue Ga. Tax Investigators In Evasion Dispute

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Stars of the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best” claim they were subjects of an abusive investigation by Georgia state tax officials, according to a complaint filed in a federal court Tuesday. Todd and Julie Chrisley sued Joshua Waites, director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations, claiming he improperly shared the Chrisleys' tax information to assist federal investigators and raise his own profile, causing the couple personal and financial hardship. “This case is a shocking example of how an out-of-control public servant can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have...

