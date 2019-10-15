Billionaire Owes $4.35M Punitive Damages For Sex Battery

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California jury on Tuesday ordered media entrepreneur Alki David to pay $4.35 million in punitive damages for committing sexual battery against a former employee, though the billionaire told Law360 the comedy writer plaintiff will "not get one cent" of the $5 million total damages awarded at trial. The punitive verdict brings an end to an often surreal trial in which David's raucous and profane behavior prompted handwringing by attorneys and the court, with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green declaring that he'd never seen anything like it in 47 years of practicing law. David was booted from the courtroom...

