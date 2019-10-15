Test Administrator Swept Up In ‘Varsity Blues’ Case Wants Out

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas college admissions test administrator on Tuesday asked a Massachusetts federal court to drop her from the nationwide “Varsity Blues” case, claiming prosecutors haven’t done enough to link her to the alleged wide-ranging conspiracy. Niki Williams, a teacher’s aide in Houston, told the court that the government went overbroad in indicting her with the alleged co-conspirators, saying at most it claims she took money from William “Rick” Singer, the man at the center of the scheme, but took part in none of the other alleged conduct. According to her motion, the indictment doesn’t claim Williams had any connection to alleged...

