Feds Steered Around Sanders, Leahy, EB-5 Defendant Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A developer accused of defrauding foreign investors in a Vermont EB-5 project claimed on Tuesday that the U.S. attorney’s office steered its investigation around Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and other officials’ roles in the alleged scheme. Ariel Quiros and three other men were charged in May with a scheme to misappropriate funds raised to develop a biotech research facility in Vermont. Quiros now wants a Vermont federal judge to consider tossing the case and disqualifying the prosecutors on it. In the motion, Quiros recounted how Leahy, D-Vt.; Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. and former Vermont Govs. Peter Shumlin and James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS