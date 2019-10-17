Levandowski An Elephant In Room As Google Atty Talks Trust

Law360, Menlo Park, Calif. (October 17, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Google patent counsel speaking on a Silicon Valley panel Wednesday said in-house lawyers can train engineers on protecting secrets but ultimately they "kind of have to trust that they’ll do the right thing" — a humbling acknowledgment in the wake of criminal intellectual property theft charges against former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski. Leland Gardner, patent counsel for Google’s consumer hardware product team, told a small audience of licensing executives that in-house lawyers can ensure a company’s intellectual property is protected by obtaining patents. But those lawyers “can’t keep trade secrets” and they can’t control or micromanage engineers to ensure they’re...

