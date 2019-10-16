Sutter Health, Calif. AG Near Antitrust Deal On Eve Of Trial

Law360, San Francisco (October 16, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A high-profile antitrust suit alleging Sutter Health gouged union health plans with inflated hospital costs took an unexpected turn Wednesday when a California judge dismissed jurors on the eve of trial, announcing that Sutter had reached a deal in principle with the state attorney general and other plaintiffs. After five years of litigation, and with a jury almost completely assembled, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massulo announced that the parties had reached an agreement in principle to settle the antitrust suit accusing Sutter Health of overcharging millions of workers through anti-competitive behavior that forced health plans to use its overpriced...

