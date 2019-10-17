Airline Internet Provider Dodges Investor Suit Over Wi-Fi Woes

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Airline internet provider Gogo Inc. escaped a proposed shareholder class action over the reliability of its Wi-Fi services Wednesday after an Illinois federal judge found that the investors didn't include specific enough facts to support their securities fraud claims. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso found that Gogo's purported misstatements, which investors say covered up a defect in its 2Ku antenna-and-satellite-based aircraft Wi-Fi system, could have been made for a variety of reasons that don't necessarily point to securities fraud. He dismissed the suit without prejudice, ruling that the shareholders' arguments were too vague at this point to conclude that Gogo purposely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS